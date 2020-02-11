Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women: Panel and Community Discussion

Watch a recent discussion on legislative action in support of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and hear from local leaders.

Panelists were Sarah Curtiss (Men as Peacemakers), Rose Whipple (Indigenous youth leaders), Rene Ann Goodrich (Native Lives Matter), and State Representative Mary Kunesh-Podein (41B). Following the panel, there was small group discussion.

The event was free and open to all and was hosted by Voices for Racial Justice and The UpTake.