Helping The Helpers

By: Rico Morales

Support for healthcare workers is needed now more than ever. As the recent Pandemic is highlighting the need for ‘wrap around’ services such as food support, mental health services, and long-term child care one organization is leading the field in how to best serve this community and bring about structural changes to our system of hospitals, clinics and other leaders across the state, coming together to proactively support the mental and emotional health of our healthcare workforce during the COVID-19 crisis. As healthcare and mental health leaders share practices and learnings in real time, ICSI collects and curates them to build a shared knowledge network.

Here’s an interview with to ICSI staffers, conducted by Rico Morales, a Twin Cities-based community journalist.