Voting Guide: 2nd Judicial District Court 7

By: Luna Allen-Bakerian

There is one candidate for the 2nd Judicial District Court 7, Judge Joy D. Bartscher.

Background: Judge Bartscher was appointed by Governor Mark Dayton in 2012 and elected in 2014. She previously worked as an associate attorney with Rogosheske, Sieben & Atkins, P.L.L.C. and the Executive Director of the Neighborhood Justice Center. She studied social work and Spanish at the College of St. Catherine and the Elected in 2014.

Legal History: Judge Bartscher served as an interpreter with the U.S. Department of Justice and was previously a member of the Supreme Court Interpreter Advisory Committee and a president and board member of the Riverview Economic Development Association. In one noteworthy case, Judge Bartscher acquitted a man of second-degree murder due to psychotic symptoms from bipolar disorder.

