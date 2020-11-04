Radical News Radio Hour: Special Episode

For our very first special episode of the Radical News Radio Hour, we had breaking news as it came in; the chance to hear from our listeners; lots and lots of music; interviews, pre-recorded earlier in the day, about 2020 voting and what comes next.

The UpTake is proud to sponsor and co-produce the Radical News Radio Hour. Radical News Radio Hour is aimed at telling the stories of social movements and community organizing across the Twin Cities. The show is produced, written, and hosted by our Executive Director, Cirien Saadeh, and is created in partnership with WFNU. You can find the show on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Soundcloud, and most anywhere you get your podcasts.

