Shopping Local: Holiday Guide

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on Twin Cities-area businesses. Local businesses, micro-entrepreneurs, and BIPOC-owned businesses have often been hit hardest.

Here’s a list of local businesses you can support in the Twin Cities during the upcoming holiday season.

Here We Grow Plants, a Minneapolis-placed business, sells houseplants for your favorite green thumb. The shop, located at 8 East Franklin Ave, will even help you figure out the right plant for you. The store is open Wednesday-Friday from 12pm-6pm and Saturday-Sunday from 11am-4pm. Curbside pickup is also available. More details here.

Dazzle Accessories sells hypoallergenic jewelry online and they’ll also be selling during this year’s online “Black Friday on Broadway” hosted by the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition. Most products are less than $10 and you can check out the shop’s inventory and order online.

Roseline’s Crafted Candles is another local business participating in the online “Black Friday on Broadway.” The black woman-owned business sells candles and uses recycled jars. Custom candles can be also be ordered for larger events. Outside of BFOD, candles can be ordered online.

Dancing Bear Chocolate Northern Chocolate Studio, a North Minneapolis-based chocolate and pastry shop, sells chocolates, cakes, and other pastries. The menu changes regularly and Covid-19 rules are in place for in-store shopping. More information, including their hours and photos, are available online.

Pinwheels and Play Toys has toys for all ages and you can even place a toy order via Facebook. Find the store’s information, including its address and store hours, on Facebook.

A. Johnson and Sons’ Florist has been serving Saint Paul and the surrounding areas since 1937. They have same day delivery, holiday-specific arrangements, and an online ordering system. They are open M-F from 8am-6pm and Saturdays from 8am-5pm. More details are available online.

Moon Palace Books is an independent bookseller in Minneapolis. The Minnehaha Ave.-based business has a curbside pickup window and is open on Mondays from 11am-5pm and Tuesday-Saturday from 11am-8pm. Books can be pre-ordered and they will text you when your order is ready. More details are available online.

Q.Cumbers, an Edina-based buffet restaurant, has a gift card sale occurring for the holiday season. If you purchase a $100 gift card, you will receive a $120 gift card. Half of the purchase will go into an Employee Relief Fund. Purchase one in-store (they remain open for takeout and holiday ordering) or online and have it shipped to you. More details are available online.

Seasoned Specialty Foods sells goods produced by local producers with 100% of proceeds directed back to those producers. The store is located on Grand Ave. in Saint Paul, but you can also order online. They deliver locally and ship nationally. Remember to check out their “Boxes of Purpose” – themed boxes with a variety of products. Seasoned Specialty Foods will only recoup the cost of the box; every other dollar will go back to the original producer. More information can be found online.

This is an ever-growing, non-exhaustive list. Send us your local recommendations and we’ll try and add them to the list!