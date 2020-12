Column: “Safety Now Minneapolis” is Something We’ve Seen Before By: Andi Cheney, Celeste Robinson, and Robin Wonsley Worlobah The movement to direct the 2021 Minneapolis municipal budget towards non-police public safety is stronger than ever. Thanks to the work of Reclaim the Block, Black Visions, and MPD150, along with dozens of community groups and tens of thousands of diverse Minneapolis residents, there is a growing public mandate to fund affordable housing, mental healthcare, addiction and treatment services, youth programs, restorative justice and conflict mediation services, domestic abuse support, and more—instead of continuing to pour unlimited funding into the deeply unpopular, violent, and racist MPD. (more…)

Career Counseling: The Impact of Ethnicity, Gender, and Class on Career Options, Career Choices, and Career Opportunities – An Interview with womanist, Lyvonne Briggs By Paula Celeste Neeley Just before I went to college at age 17, I lived for a few months with my grandparents in Chicago and worked at a department store in one of the wealthy suburbs during the Christmas season. In a conversation with a Black male co-worker about class and race and privilege, he defined white collar as work white people do; blue collar referred to work done by everyone else and poor whites.