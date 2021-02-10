Livetweet: House Capital Finance (Feb. 10) By admin | February 10, 2021 LikeTweet EmailPrint More More on Minnesota Subscribe to Minnesota By McKenzie Kemper, Freelance Journalist-in-Training House Legacy Finance Committee met today to discuss funding for BIPOC communities in Capital Finance. Follow the linked tweets below to read about the committee’s discussion. House Legacy Finance Committee will be meeting at 8:30 am today.— UpTake MN Coverage (@uptakemn) February 10, 2021 Support this story and all the stories from The Uptake. Donate.