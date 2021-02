By: McKenzie Kemper, Freelance Journalist-in-Training

The MN House Health Finance and Policy Committee Meeting met today, Feb. 10, to discuss Black maternal health and recommendations from the House Select Committee on Racial Justice. Also discussed was HF660, “Establishing Dignity in Pregnancy and Childbirth Act,” introduced by Rep. Ruth Richardson (DFL, 52B).

Follow the linked tweets below to read about the committee’s discussion.