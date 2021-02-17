The Federal Reserve Discusses Education

By Rico Morales: Freelance Journalist

The 12 District Banks of the Federal Reserve System recently met to discuss education. The event featured a discussion based on proposals from three of the featured experts – this audio is from that gathering. Those proposals focused on reducing implicit bias in schools, supporting early childhood development, and creating a civil right to quality education. The first two speakers are Robert Kaplan, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Geoffrey Canada, President of The Harlem Children’s Zone.

The third installment of this event series focused on structural racism in our education system and its impact on economic outcomes for all Americans. Leaders from the public, private, nonprofit, and academic sectors presented ideas for dismantling systemic barriers to educational opportunities for Native American children and children of color. These proposals will kick-start a wide-ranging conversation among researchers, policymakers, and community leaders who are committed to eliminate racial disparities in educational opportunity.



