Radical News Radio Hour: the Page Amendment (ep. 28) On today’s episode of the Radical News Radio Hour, we’re talking about the Page Amendment with Our Children MN Campaign Manager and Executive Director Nevada Littlewolf. The Page Amendment is a proposed constitutional amendment, in Minnesota, that would - if passed by the voters in 2022 - provide a civil right to a quality public education to all Minnesota children.

The Quilt Podcast: Episode 1 https://youtu.be/NXrXkEpLcDI The Quilt Podcast fosters conversations at the intersection of public policy, community organizing, journalism, art, and healing. Season one seeks to understand and answer the question, “What is this moment calling us to do together?” Episode one opens up this series and introduces the podcast, while beginning to answer our primary question.