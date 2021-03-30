Ms Margaret Live! Season Premiere-The World is Watching Pt 1 “Safety? What we’re still not talking about.”” Ft Samantha Pree-Stinson By: Margaret of Ms Margaret Live Ms Margaret Live is Back! Join Ms Margaret and Samantha Pree-Stinson as we talk about the concept of safety during the Chauvin Trial and what we're still not talking about when it comes to keeping our communities safe.

Committee Summary: House Workforce and Business Development Finance and Policy (Mar. 17) By: Kate Foley, Freelance Journalist-in-Training On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the Minnesota House Workforce and Business Development Finance and Policy Committee met to discuss multiple proposed bills. The conversation largely focused on professional and economic development grants for various communities, businesses, and nonprofits.