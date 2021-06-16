Radical News Radio Hour: Environmental Justice, Immigrant Justice, the Budget, and Education (#50)

Today we’re talking about efforts to defund the Public Employees Relations Board with Saint Paul Federation of Teachers President Nick Faber. We’re also talking about the somewhat unexpected budget numbers with Clark Goldenrod with the Minnesota Budget Project. We’ll also hear from Antonia Alvarez, an immigration justice organizer currently on day seven of an 11-day fast in Washington, DC. Alvarez is President of a statewide and regional organization called Pueblo de Lucha y Esperanza. Finally we’ll hear from Steve Sandberg, Board member with the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute, on the future of Roof Depot property in Phillips neighborhood.

Just a reminder that you can check out episodes on Soundcloud (linked below) and wherever you get your podcasts under “Radical News Radio Hour.” A transcription will be available soon.