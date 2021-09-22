2021 Voter Guide: City of Minneapolis City Council

By: UpTake Community Journalists

Click the names below to find each individual candidate’s profile

Ward 1

Elliott Payne

Kevin Reich (Incumbent)

Calvin Carpenter

Ward 2

Yusra Arab

Robin Wonsley Worbolah

Tom Anderson

Cam Gordon (Incumbent)

Ward 3

Michael Rainville

Merv Moorhead

Steve Fletcher (Incumbent)

Ward 4

Phillipe Cunningham (Incumbent)

LaTrisha Vetaw

Leslie Davis

Ward 5

Victor Martinez

Jeremiah Ellison (Incumbent)

Suleiman Isse

Cathy Spann

Kristel Porter

Ward 6

Jamal Osman (Incumbent)

A Bihi

Ward 7

Lisa Goodman (Incumbent)

Nick Kor

Teqen Zéa-Aida

Joanna Diaz

Ward 8

Andrea Jenkins (Incumbent)

Robert Sullentrop

Ward 9

Mickey Moore

Yussuf Haji

Brenda Short

Ross Tenneson

Ward 10

David Wheeler

Chris Parsons

Katie Jones

Ubah Nur

Alicia Gibson 

Aisha Chughtai

Ward 11

Emily Koski

Dillon Gherna

Jeremy Schroeder (Incumbent)

Albert T. Ross

Ward 12

Andrew Johnson (Incumbent)

David Rosenfield

Nancy Ford

Ward 13

Bob Reuer

Linea Palmisano (Incumbent)

Mike Norton

Kati Medford

