2021 Voter Guide: City of Minneapolis City Council
By: UpTake Community Journalists
Click the names below to find each individual candidate’s profile
Ward 1
Elliott Payne
Kevin Reich (Incumbent)
Calvin Carpenter
Ward 2
Yusra Arab
Robin Wonsley Worbolah
Tom Anderson
Cam Gordon (Incumbent)
Ward 3
Michael Rainville
Merv Moorhead
Steve Fletcher (Incumbent)
Ward 4
Phillipe Cunningham (Incumbent)
LaTrisha Vetaw
Leslie Davis
Ward 5
Victor Martinez
Jeremiah Ellison (Incumbent)
Suleiman Isse
Cathy Spann
Kristel Porter
Ward 6
Jamal Osman (Incumbent)
A Bihi
Ward 7
Lisa Goodman (Incumbent)
Nick Kor
Teqen Zéa-Aida
Joanna Diaz
Ward 8
Andrea Jenkins (Incumbent)
Robert Sullentrop
Ward 9
Mickey Moore
Yussuf Haji
Brenda Short
Ross Tenneson
Ward 10
David Wheeler
Chris Parsons
Katie Jones
Ubah Nur
Alicia Gibson
Aisha Chughtai
Ward 11
Emily Koski
Dillon Gherna
Jeremy Schroeder (Incumbent)
Albert T. Ross
Ward 12
Andrew Johnson (Incumbent)
David Rosenfield
Nancy Ford
Ward 13
Bob Reuer
Linea Palmisano (Incumbent)
Mike Norton
Kati Medford
