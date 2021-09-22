2021 Voter Guide, Ward 12, City of Minneapolis: David Rosenfield
- Primary Endorsements
- n/a
- Brief Background: Member of the Socialist Workers Party and is often quoted in The Militant, a socialist weekly news publication. He ran in the 2017 Minneapolis mayoral election but was eliminated in round two (of five). He is a steelworker and a Detroit native.
- Primary Issues
- Police Accountability: N/A
- Charter Amendments: N/A
- Education: N/A
- Racial Justice (gen.): N/A
- Other major issues/priorities: N/A
- Best Way to Learn More Information: Ballotpedia.org’s Bio of David Rosenfeld
