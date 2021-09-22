2021 Voter Guide, Ward 2, City of Minneapolis: Cam Gordon
By admin |
- Primary endorsements:
- Our Revolution MN
- Green Party 5th Congressional District
- Sierra Club
- SEIU
- Brief background: Gordon has been on the City Council since 2002 as a member of the Green Party. He previously worked as a teacher, small business owner, community organizer and musician. He lives in Seward with his wife and two sons.
- Primary issues
- Police accountability: Supports restructuring the police department and spoke out against the police kettling 646 people on Interstate 94.
- Charter amendments: Supports the public safety charter amendment and rent stabilization charter amendment.
- Education: Wants to ensure equity in education. Advocates for Stable Homes, Stable Schools initiative and Children’s Savings Accounts.
- Racial justice: Supported designating racism as a public health crisis, led efforts to diversify City boards and commissions, helped the efforts to rename Bde Maka Ska and change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Has worked to close racial gaps in homeownership.
- Other major issues/priorities: Authored resolution to establish Green Zones to address environmental racism; fought to close Northern Metals; supports urban farms.
- Best way to learn more information: https://www.camgordon.org/
Support this story and all the stories from The Uptake. Donate.