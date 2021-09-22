2021 Voter Guide, Ward 2, City of Minneapolis: Tom Anderson

By: JD Duggan, Freelance Journalist

  1. Primary endorsements: 
    1. Minneapolis DFL Senior Caucus 
    2. Run for Something
  2. Brief background: Anderson was a teacher who now works on an equity advisory committee with Minneapolis Public Schools and is the outreach and inclusion officer for Senate District 63. He is a dad and a University of Minnesota graduate.
  3. Primary issues:
    1. Police accountability: “Create a comprehensive system of public safety that focuses on mental health, harm reduction, de-escalation, restorative justice, increased accountability and transparency, improved training requirements.”
    2. Charter amendments: Supports rent stabilization, and believes policy should first require input from tenants and landlords. Information not published regarding Yes 4 Minneapolis charter amendment.
    3. Education: Focused on school equity;, wants to fund full-service community schools. Wants to fund a program offering Minneapolis students two years of tuition-free college education. “An investment in education is an investment in our future.”
    4. Racial justice: “We have experienced generations of neglected communities and a failure of leadership to address the most challenging issues in our city.”
    5. Other major issues/priorities: Supports grants for energy efficient improvements and shifting to green energy. Supports Lake Street transit development and investing in electric shuttles.
  4. Best way to learn more information: https://reimaginempls.com/

