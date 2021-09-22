2021 Voter Guide, Ward 3, City of Minneapolis: Merv Moorhead
By: JD Duggan, Freelance Journalist
- Primary endorsements:
- Minneapolis DFL Senior Caucus
- Operation Safety Now
- Brief background: A father of two sons who lives with his wife. Moorhead was a regional director at General Mills and worked there for 30 years. Involved with the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association.
- Primary issues:
- Police accountability: “I support Chief Arradondo’s plan to reform the department by ending police brutality and holding bad actors accountable for misconduct.” Believes in transforming the arbitration process for disciplining officers.
- Charter amendments: Does not support public safety amendment, no indication of support on rent control.
- Education: No details mentioned on website.
- Racial justice: Wants to include communities of color in conversations about affordable housing.
- Other major issues/priorities: Wants an “active workforce development system,” where people can learn skills and find quality jobs. Supports investments in clean energy. Supports Vision Zero and wants to improve street design for better transit around the city.
- Best way to learn more information: https://mervforward3.com/
