2021 Voter Guide, Ward 3, City of Minneapolis: Steve Fletcher
By: JD Duggan, Freelance Journalist
- Primary endorsements:
- Stonewall DFL
- College Democrats
- Sierra Club
- Rep. Ilhan Omar
- Unions for service industry, hospitality, and government workers.
- Brief background: Fletcher was elected to City Council in 2017 and formerly worked as a technology professor, researcher and community organizer. He has worked with various progressive organizations to support the legalization of same-sex marriage, and to increase the minimum wage, among other issues. He lives with his wife and his dog.
- Primary issues:
- Police accountability: “I ran on a platform that called for transforming our system of public safety” and “I am running again to continue the work.”
- Charter amendments: Supports public safety and rent stabilization efforts and has been among those at the forefront of pushing those initiatives.
- Education: Wrote an amendment encouraging “larger, family-supportive housing units near our Public Schools.”
- Racial justice: Aims to create a better system of public safety that does not target BIPOC communities disparately. “When we achieve this transformation, we will disrupt one of the biggest drivers of racial disparities in our city.”
- Other major issues/priorities: Safe streets and transportation: Advocates for a variety of options to traverse the city; Supports policy that encourages a variety of housing options, like boarding houses. Supports tenant rights.
- Best way to learn more information: https://www.stevefletcher.org/
