2021 Voter Guide, Ward 5, City of Minneapolis: Cathy Spann
By: JT Pinther, Freelance Journalist
- Primary endorsements:
- DFL Senior Caucus
- Operation Safety Now
- Brief background: Resident of North Minneapolis for more than 25 years; executive director of the Jordan Area Community Council. Spann was nominated to sit on Minnesota’s Ensuring Police Excellence and Improving Community Relations Advisory Council.
- Primary Issues:
- Police accountability: Supports Chief Arradondo, police reform. Advocates for collaborative systemic change.
- Charter amendments: n/a
- Education: n/a
- Racial justice (gen.): “I will work within a system that hasn’t always been receptive to BIPOC communities in addressing issues that impact our lives.” Sees housing stability as an important anti-racism action.
- Other major issues/priorities: Housing stability; creating “equitable employment opportunities.”
- Best way to learn more information: Cathy Spann Campaign Website
