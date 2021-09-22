2021 Voter Guide, Ward 5, City of Minneapolis: Jeremiah Ellison
By admin |
By: JT Pinther, Freelance Journalist
- Primary endorsements:
- Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
- Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
- SEIU Minnesota State Council
- TakeAction Minnesota
- Our Revolution Minnesota – TC
- Stonewall DFL
- Brief background: Artist, muralist, community organizer. Father is Keith Ellison, Minnesota Attorney General. Jeremiah Ellison was born and raised in North Minneapolis.
- Primary issues:
- Police accountability: “We have got to get out of the rut of ‘incremental’ change. It’s time we took a leap towards actual safe communities and put an end to police brutality.” — Dec. 2 2020 tweet.
- Charter amendments: – In favor of rent stabilization; in favor of Department of Public Safety
- Education – n/a
- Racial justice (gen.): Established Commercial Property Development Fund, giving better opportunity for BIPOC-owned businesses to buy commercial buildings; wrote an opinion piece for New York Times about COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on Black Americans.
- Other major issues/priorities: Affordable housing and rent control; environmental justice.
- Best way to learn more information: Jeremiah Ellison Campaign Website | Minneapolis City Council Page
Support this story and all the stories from The Uptake. Donate.