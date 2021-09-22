2021 Voter Guide, Ward 5, City of Minneapolis: Jeremiah Ellison

By: JT Pinther, Freelance Journalist

  1. Primary endorsements:
    1. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
    3. SEIU Minnesota State Council
    4. TakeAction Minnesota
    5. Our Revolution Minnesota – TC
    6. Stonewall DFL
  2. Brief background: Artist, muralist, community organizer. Father is Keith Ellison, Minnesota Attorney General. Jeremiah Ellison was born and raised in North Minneapolis.
  3. Primary issues:
    1. Police accountability: “We have got to get out of the rut of ‘incremental’ change. It’s time we took a leap towards actual safe communities and put an end to police brutality.” — Dec. 2 2020 tweet.
    2. Charter amendments: – In favor of rent stabilization; in favor of Department of Public Safety
    3. Education – n/a
    4. Racial justice (gen.): Established Commercial Property Development Fund, giving better opportunity for BIPOC-owned businesses to buy commercial buildings; wrote an opinion piece for New York Times about COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on Black Americans.
    5. Other major issues/priorities: Affordable housing and rent control; environmental justice.
  4. Best way to learn more information: Jeremiah Ellison Campaign Website | Minneapolis City Council Page

