2021 Voter Guide, Ward 5, City of Minneapolis: Kristel Porter
By: JT Pinther, Freelance Journalist
- Primary endorsements: n/a
- Brief background: Lifelong resident of North Minneapolis. Porter has led two Northside neighborhood organizations and several environmental justice-related programs, including founding MN Renewable Now.
- Primary Issues:
- Police accountability: In favor of police reform, specifically names not rehiring police officers after being fired for harm committed against a civilian, providing more time off for officers to rest and requiring liability insurance for officers.
- Charter amendments: n/a
- Education: n/a
- Racial justice (gen.): “The only way to fully have safety and security in our community is to have racial justice….We have to come together and use our imaginations toward a YES, AND approach.”
- Other major issues/priorities: Environmental justice and clean energy; providing more community-based public safety options, including grants for residents to obtain “Peace Officer License and training” and making homeownership affordable.
- Best way to learn more information: Kristel Porter Campaign Website
