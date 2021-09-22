2021 Voter Guide, Ward 5, City of Minneapolis: Suleiman Isse

By JT Pinther, Freelance Journalist

  1. Primary Endorsements: n/a
  2. Brief background: Father, husband, entrepreneur, small business owner with more than 100 employees and a “non-politician.” Graduate of University of St. Thomas. Isse has lived in the Twin Cities since 1999 and ran for Minnesota Senate in 2020.
  3. Primary Issues:
    1. Police Accountability: Proposing law enforcement officers be paired with a mental health expert; introduce new training for police to have better resources to combat stress, high blood pressure and insomnia. Would also require police to have liability insurance.
    2. Charter Amendments: n/a
    3. Education: n/a
    4. Racial Justice (gen.): Vocal about Black Americans being more likely to contract and die from COVID-19.
    5. Other major issues/priorities: Ending homelessness; increasing access to food/grocery stores; supporting community centers to train youth in cooking and entrepreneurship.
  4. Best way to learn more information: Suleiman Isse Campaign Website

