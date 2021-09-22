2021 Voter Guide, Ward 6, City of Minneapolis: A. Bihi
By admin |
By: JT Pinther, Freelance Journalist
- Primary endorsements:
- Stonewall DFL
- Brief background: A Somali refugee, Minneapolis resident since 1996. Bihi was a translator for Hennepin County Medical Center, and founder of the Somali Education and Social Advocacy Center and the Hennepin County Multicultural Project.
- Primary issues:
- Police accountability: “The structural racism that exists in the M.P.D [sic] makes it impossible for any fundamental reform to happen. That’s why we need to dismantle the department and create an equitable, unbiased, agency which protects Minneapolitans unconditionally, with courage and compassion.”
- Charter amendments: n/a
- Education: n/a
- Racial justice (gen.): Nothing found beyond police-related issues.
- Other major issues/priorities – Affordable housing
- Best way to learn more information: Abdirizak Bihi Campaign Website
Support this story and all the stories from The Uptake. Donate.