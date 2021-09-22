2021 Voter Guide, Ward 9, City of Minneapolis: Brenda Short
By: Sheila Regan, Freelance Journalist
- Primary endorsements: N/A
- Brief background: Brenda Short moved to Minneapolis in the 1990s, as a single mother of three children. She was homeless at the time, so the issue of homelessness is very important to her. which is why she was active within the sanctuary encampment at Powderhorn Park in the summer of 2020. She’s also in favor of rent control. Short is now a homeowner.
- Primary issues:
- Police accountability: Short told The Uptake she doesn’t believe in defunding MPD. “I believe that would backfire on us,” she said. She doesn’t believe the whole department should be blamed for a few bad employees.
- Charter amendments: Short said she hasn’t made up her mind about the charter amendments, and is seeking more information.
- Education: Short wants to see more trade schools offered at the high school level.
- Racial justice (gen.): “As an African American woman, I have 3 young men that I raised, and I speak to them all the time about this,” Short said. “I just want the police officers to respect each and every person. Everyone wants to go home at the end of the day.”
- Other major issues/priorities: Short decided to run for city council after being frustrated by rising property taxes and costs for assessments required by utility companies.
- Best way to learn more information: https://www.brendashort4ward9.com
