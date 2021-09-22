2021 Voter Guide, Ward 9, City of Minneapolis: Mickey Moore
By admin |
By: Sheila Regan, Freelance Journalist
- Primary endorsements:
- Teamsters Joint Council 32
- Minneapolis Firefighters Local 82
- Legal Marijuana Now
- Operation Safety Now
- Tom Hoch, former mayoral candidate
- Don Samuels, former City Council member and former School Board member
- Cup Foods
- Brief background: Mickey Moore ran against U.S Rep. Ilhan Omar in 2020, after he was encouraged to do so by a police officer, according to his website. He is the owner of The Braid Factory, a hair care business.
- Primary issues:
- Police accountability: Moore is against “abolishing” the police, instead stating that he supports Chief Medaria Arradondo’s plans for reform within the department.
- Charter amendments: Moore is against charter amendments that would replace the police department with a new entity. “The best way to solve many of the challenging issues currently facing the city of Minneapolis is through the voter booth, not a new government structure proposed by the Minneapolis Charter Commission,” Moore states on his website.
- Education: Moore has pledged $20,000 of his city council salary for a scholarship fund for BIPOC youth
- Racial justice (gen.): Moore claims that he would have “the most diverse staff” of assistants and policy aides, and that he will consider all bills through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion.
- Other major issues/priorities: Moore is in favor of reopening George Floyd Square to public traffic.
- Best way to learn more information: Weneedmoore.net
Support this story and all the stories from The Uptake. Donate.