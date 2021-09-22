2021 Voter Guide, Ward 9, City of Minneapolis: Mickey Moore

By: Sheila Regan, Freelance Journalist

  1. Primary endorsements: 
    1. Teamsters Joint Council 32
    2. Minneapolis Firefighters Local 82
    3. Legal Marijuana Now
    4. Operation Safety Now
    5. Tom Hoch, former mayoral candidate 
    6. Don Samuels, former City Council member and former School Board member 
    7. Cup Foods
  2. Brief background: Mickey Moore ran against U.S Rep. Ilhan Omar in 2020, after he was encouraged to do so by a police officer, according to his website. He is the owner of The Braid Factory, a hair care business.
  3. Primary issues:
    1. Police accountability: Moore is against “abolishing” the police, instead stating that he supports Chief Medaria Arradondo’s plans for reform within the department.
    2. Charter amendments: Moore is against charter amendments that would replace the police department with a new entity. “The best way to solve many of the challenging issues currently facing the city of Minneapolis is through the voter booth, not a new government structure proposed by the Minneapolis Charter Commission,” Moore states on his website.
    3. Education: Moore has pledged $20,000 of his city council salary for a scholarship fund for BIPOC youth
    4. Racial justice (gen.): Moore claims that he would have “the most diverse staff” of assistants and policy aides, and that he will consider all bills through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion.
    5. Other major issues/priorities: Moore is in favor of reopening George Floyd Square to public traffic. 
  4. Best way to learn more information: Weneedmoore.net

