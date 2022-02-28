Livetweet: Minnesota House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy Committee, Feb. 25
By admin |
Reporting by McKenzie Kemper
On February 25th the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy Committee met to discuss HF2770, HF2815, HF1306, HF2433 and to listen to a presentation from the Predatory Offender Working Group Presentation.
To learn more about the meeting, check out this livetweet thread.
Support this story and all the stories from The Uptake. Donate.