Committee Summary: House Housing Finance and Policy, March 3

By: Lolla Nur

The House Housing Finance and Policy Committee met on Mar. 3, 2022 to discuss HF398, HF399, HF400 and HF835 – all bills authored by Rep. Kaohly Vang Her (DFL 64A). All four bills would create policy changes to Minnesota’s landlord-tenant laws, particularly tenant eviction notice rights, privacy rights, expungement of eviction records if the case is settled or dismissed, and ensuring landlord transparency on non-obligatory renter fees. HF835 was laid over after discussion and testimony, and the other three bills were passed and re-referred to the General Register.

Testifiers included:

Leah DeGrazia, a housing attorney with nonprofit HOME Line

Shana Tomenes, Housing Justice Center

Nancy Etzwiler, Volunteer Lawyers Network

Erica Staab, HOPE Center

Rep. Tama Theis (R 14A) expressed skepticism and concern about the bills, stating that she is “leery about how these bills will affect the market” by burdening landlords who decide they may no longer want to rent their properties with increased regulation.

Rep. Her opened by stating that “housing is one of the most important issues of our time. It sits at the intersections of disparities in economics, wealth, education, jobs and health.” She mentioned that landlords who provide fair notice to tenants will not be impacted by any of the bills, and that this legislation is for tenants who are impacted by an “imbalance of power” in the landlord-tenant dynamic.

Some important facts: