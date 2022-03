How Love Won: The Fight for Marriage Equality in Minnesota, directed by The UpTake’s Michael McIntee, is now available on Net Effect Media for viewing. Tickets are $6.95.

More information can be found here: https://www.neteffectmedia.com/bestofest/screenings.php

You can also check out How Love Won on Indieflix: https://watch.indieflix.com/movie/wbkbWTy9rzIH-how-love-won