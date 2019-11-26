Phillips says, “I Didn’t Run for Congress to Impeach the President”

When Dean Phillips was a candidate for Congress in the Third District, he promised to hold frequent town halls. He held his fifth town hall meeting in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota on Nov. 23.



After a brief introduction, he fielded the first question which was on the impeachment of the President. The question came from John Benson, a former member of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

This video is his complete answer to that question.

“I did not run for Congress to impeach the President…I resisted a lot of calls from the left many months ago to come out for impeachment,” said Phillips. “To do anything other than to endorse the inquiry would be a dereliction of duty.”

In his introduction and in later remarks he talked bout the necessity of cooperation with the opposition party and he brought up his membership in the Problem Solvers Caucus which is made up of 48 members—24 Republicans and 24 democrats—as an example of how bipartiisanship can work.