Now Hiring!

Position: Freelance Reporter (see below for volunteer positions)

The UpTake is seeking freelance reporters who will explore social issues and injustices in order to help the organization more deeply report on social issues and social movements. More specifically, we are seeking freelance reporters that can discuss the intersections of equity, social injustice, and community mobilization. Additionally, we are looking for freelance reporters who can regularly report on the Minnesota State Legislature.

Reporter Responsibilities:

To complete work on deadline to the best of your ability

To create concise, contextualized reporting, focused on a specific social issue or movement, with the support of the Executive Director and fellow reporters.

To work in partnership with the editor and fellow writers, as needed, in the pitching, researching, drafting, fact-checking, publishing, and distributing process.

If possible, take photos and/or create appropriate infographics to support reporting

To share their work out on social media in order to build an audience

To conduct interviews and issue research

To write carefully-edited stories (Photo captions, fact-checked, etc.)

Recommended: Attend a monthly journalism training and/or a monthly “Creative Cafe” (when launched in 2020)

These are PAID freelance positions. The UpTake is a small organization, but we are committed to paying freelance writers the best that we can and in providing additional support and resources, as we can.

Writers are paid between $100-$250 per article, depending on the amount of research conducted; the amount of editing needed; and the writer’s length of time with the organization.

Writers are also able to provide podcasts or video, in place of text. Transcripts are requested if so.

Positions: Volunteer & Contract Positions

The UpTake depends on the work of volunteers to do the crucial work of monitoring the legislature, sharing community information with us, and running our cameras. Our volunteers are crucial to our success in covering the Minnesota State Legislature and they are crucial members in our organization.

Community Note-takers & Legislative Monitors remotely watch or attend legislative committee meetings or other important committee meetings (whether it’s community-led or a government meeting) and take notes via Twitter and share those notes with our staff via Google Drive. It’s a crucial opportunity that allows for our volunteer researchers (that’s you!) and community journalists to build transparency in government and community work. This work can be done either remotely or in-person and is at-will. We’ll have a calendar of meetings for you to track (via Google Calendar) and training is provided! Producing is a volunteer opportunity for those of you looking for something more hands-on. Our producers will livestream and/or record community events, legislative committee hearings, etc. There’s no need to have any experience; training will be provided!

These volunteer positions are excellent opportunities for those who want to serve their community, want to become engaged in journalism, or who want to build their portfolio.

To apply for a freelance reporting or volunteer position, individuals should send a cover letter to cirien.saadeh@theuptake.org. Individuals will meet with the Executive Director (either in-person or remotely) to discuss their potential work with The UpTake. Individuals do not need to have journalism experience – they will be trained on-the-job. We are hiring and accepting volunteers on a rolling basis.

