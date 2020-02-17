The Future of Minneapolis Neighborhood Organizations

Minneapolis League of Women Voters, Civic Buzz, Feb., 4, 2020, had an overflow crowd, the largest audience in a long time, of citizens concerned about neighborhood organization.

Since 2015, Minneapolis Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Minneapolis have been preparing for funding changes expected in 2020. The City is in the final stages of many years of discussions, reports, outreach, and feedback. They recently passed the Neighborhoods 2020 Framework and in September 2019, contracted with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Urban and Regional Affairs (CURA) for the final phase of Neighborhoods 2020. CURA is completing a report that will soon be entering a 45 day public comment period before going to the City Council.

League of Women Voters Minneapolis invited C. Terrence Anderson, Director of Community Based Research at CURA and Robert Thompson, Consultant, Robert Thompson Services to provide an overview of their reports, history of the neighborhood programs and answer questions.