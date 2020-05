Caregiving during a pandemic: “It’s apples and eggplants. By: Sheila Regan, Freelance Journalist Ever since Minnesota began to close schools and businesses as a way to protect against the Coronavirus, daily life has been upended for many individuals and businesses around the state. Things are especially tough for people with that depend on care providers, as well as the organizations that support them.

The Beauty and Tragedy of Being a Black Muslim Woman in COVID-19 – Sagirah Shahid By: L. Nur, Freelance Journalist “Being from a low income family and a black person and Muslim woman, there’s already a lot of things systemically that mess with you emotionally,” Sagirah Shahid said over the phone, in a matter-of-fact tone, casually listing off the hardships she has had to experience in recent weeks, months, and years. Truthfully, the last two years have not been so kind to Shahid, a Minneapolis poet and community member. In that time, her grandmother passed away and she has ridden through waves of financial difficulty, being an underemployed artist and writer.