Op-Ed: One Minneapolis is being achieved in the streets By: Marjaan Sirdar Update: Nine councilmembers attended the community meeting and agreed to dismantle MPD, making it a veto proof majority. In 2013, a multiracial group of activist youth workers from our South Central communities, including myself, came up with the idea to co-opt the slogan and narrative of One Minneapolis that the city created and used for their self-serving corporate agenda. The idea, to use the slogan to center racial justice and youth voices, was popular amongst activists and youth.

Monday in Minneapolis: One Week Following George Floyd’s Death Text By: Cirien Saadeh, Executive Director Photos By: Lorene Akroush, Freelance Photographer A week following George Floyd's death, Minneapolis-St.Paul has been permanently transformed. Here's a non-comprehensive photo essay from across Minneapolis-St.