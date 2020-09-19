Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at age 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Sept. 18 from complications due to metastatic pancreatic cancer. Justice Ginsburg had served 27 years on the Supreme Court and was well-respected by many for her rulings on women’s rights and civil rights issues. Justice Ginsburg’s passing inspired public expressions of grief from across the Minneapolis-Saint Paul region, as well as expressions of fear that her death might change the politics of the Supreme Court and set back feminist and racial justice movements.

We’ve gathered responses to the news of her death from Twin Cities-area voices and we’ll continue to report on the political connotations of her death in the coming days.