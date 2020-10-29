Voting Guide: 2nd Judicial District Court 1

By: Luna Allen-Bakerian

There is one candidate for the 2nd Judicial District Court 1, Chief Judge Leonardo Castro.

Background: Chief Judge Leonardo Castro of the Second Judicial District was appointed by Governor Dayton in 2012 and elected in 2014. He studied business and management at the University of Maryland, University College, and obtained a J.D. from Northern Illinois University College of Law. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1981-1989. He is an Adjunct Professor at St. Thomas School of Law. In 2015 he received the Dean’s Award for Outstanding Teacher and the Latino Judge of the Year Award. He serves as a Mentor Program Volunteer for the Minnesota Hispanic Bar Association and the University of St. Thomas, School of Law.

Legal History: Judge Castro has a background in public defense. Before being appointed to the bench he was a public defender for 20 years, including serving as the Chief Public Defender for Hennepin County for 8 years. In one noteworthy case, Judge Castro was the sentencing judge for a police officer who used identity theft to wire money to a relation who was incarcerated.