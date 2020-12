Radical News Radio Hour: Line 3 & Looking Forward to the Legislative Session On today’s episode of the Radical News Radio Hour we’re talking about the Line 3 Pipeline. We’ll also open up a conversation that will continue in future episodes and wrap up in January around how local organizations and movements are activating and organizing around the upcoming session.

Column: “Safety Now Minneapolis” is Something We’ve Seen Before By: Andi Cheney, Celeste Robinson, and Robin Wonsley Worlobah The movement to direct the 2021 Minneapolis municipal budget towards non-police public safety is stronger than ever. Thanks to the work of Reclaim the Block, Black Visions, and MPD150, along with dozens of community groups and tens of thousands of diverse Minneapolis residents, there is a growing public mandate to fund affordable housing, mental healthcare, addiction and treatment services, youth programs, restorative justice and conflict mediation services, domestic abuse support, and more—instead of continuing to pour unlimited funding into the deeply unpopular, violent, and racist MPD. (more…)