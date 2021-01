Parents Testify Need for Kids to Return to School as Senate’s Education Committee Launches First Meeting of 2021 By: L. Nur, Freelance Journalist While national and local pro-Trump mobs and protestors swarmed the D.C. and Minnesota Capitols yesterday, our state Senate began its 2021 legislative session’s Education Finance and Policy Committee meeting. The meeting was held via Zoom and began at 3pm. (more…)

Opinion: Two Americas By McKenzie Kemper: Freelance Writer I am the whitest kid you will ever meet. It is a running joke among my friends that if the power goes out that you can use my legs as a flashlight to get around.