Livetweet: House Capital Finance (Feb. 10)

Livetweet: House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy committee By: J.D. Duggan, Freelance Journalist On Feb. 4, the MN House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy committee met to discuss police funding and peace officers standards.

Radical News Radio Hour: Education Equity On today’s episode of the Radical News Radio Hour, we’re discussing education equity. We’ll start with an interview with Denise Specht, President of Education Minnesota, as we discuss the intersections of education, racial justice, and policy making at the Minnesota State Legislature.