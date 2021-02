On today’s episode of the Radical News Radio Hour, we’re discussing education equity. We’ll start with an interview with Denise Specht, President of Education Minnesota, as we discuss the intersections of education, racial justice, and policy making at the Minnesota State Legislature. Then we hear a discussion on the intersections of ethnic studies and the school-to-prison pipeline.

A transcript is available here.

