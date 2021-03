Committee Summary: Senate Education Finance and Policy (Feb. 24) By: McKenzie Kemper, Freelance Journalist-in-Training On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Senate Education Finance and Policy Committee gathered to discuss several proposed bills.

Radical News Radio Hour: the Page Amendment (ep. 28) On today’s episode of the Radical News Radio Hour, we’re talking about the Page Amendment with Our Children MN Campaign Manager and Executive Director Nevada Littlewolf. The Page Amendment is a proposed constitutional amendment, in Minnesota, that would - if passed by the voters in 2022 - provide a civil right to a quality public education to all Minnesota children.