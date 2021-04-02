Minneapolis Musicians, Artists, and Creators Respond To Social Issues

By: Rico Morales, Freelance Journalist-in-Training

Several performers, musicians, and other creators collaborated recently to address the pain and other feelings of racial, gender, and socio-economic injustice from the historical and recent trauma triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officers last year.

As this recent case is not a new surprise to many it may be alarming to others to see and hear the process of awakening and protest regarding the issues most of these affected people groups are going through. Music and other art forms have always been used as a way of expressing hurt, sorrow, joy, and life events. One group has launched a new video/song in connection to the exhaustion of several decades of oppression and violence. Michael Bland, Rion, Mayda, and Misha Bartlett spoke with Rico Morales about police brutality, racial injustice, and more.