2021 Voter Guide, Ward 12, City of Minneapolis: Andrew Johnson
By: JT Pinther, Freelance Journalist
- Primary Endorsements
- Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)
- DFL Minneapolis
- Stonewall DFL
- Senator Patricia Torres Ray
- Several local and state unions
- Brief Background: Johnson is the first millennial to serve on the Minneapolis City Council. He is a small business owner and served on the Longfellow Community Council, being elected to council president his second year. Johnson currently lives in the Howe neighborhood.
- Primary Issues
- Police Accountability – Believes police need to be part of the City’s public safety system, but “we cannot continue to expect every problem to be solved by a police officer, nor dysfunction within the institution of MPD to be solved via minor reforms.”
- Charter Amendments – In favor of Department of Public Safety; opposed rent stabilization
- Education – n/a
- Racial Justice (gen.) – One of only three council members to vote against the East Phillips Water Yard; co-authored several BIPOC-related resolutions, including speaking out against the Dakota Access Pipeline and fought to repeal the lurking and spitting ordinances.
- Other major issues/priorities – small businesses; public health; affordable housing; climate change and the 2040 Comp Plan.
- Best Way to Learn More Information
- Andrew Johnson Campaign Website | Minneapolis City Council Page
