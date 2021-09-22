2021 Voter Guide, Ward 12, City of Minneapolis: Nancy Ford
By admin |
By: JT Pinther, Freelance Journalist
- Primary Endorsements
- Operation Safety Now
- Brief Background: Ford is a small business owner and has lived in Minneapolis most of her life. She specifically mentions she is running as an Independent because she “believe[s] elected city officials should be nonpartisan. They should represent the people of Minneapolis before they represent a political party.”
- Primary Issues
- Police Accountability – Against defunding the police; supports police reform and Chief Arrondondo
- Charter Amendments – n/a
- Education – n/a
- Racial Justice (gen.) – n/a
- Other major issues/priorities – Increasing homeownership; small businesses and environment
- Best Way to Learn More Information: Nancy Ford Campaign Website
Support this story and all the stories from The Uptake. Donate.