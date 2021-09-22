2021 Voter Guide, Ward 3, City of Minneapolis: Michael Rainville
By admin |
By: JD Duggan, Freelance Journalist
- Primary Endorsements
- Minneapolis DFL Senior Caucus
- Operation Safety Now
- Minneapolis Firefighters Local 82
- Tom Hoch
- Don Samuels
- Brief background: Rainville’s family has lived in Northeast Minneapolis for generations. He is a father, and has been involved with preserving the Ritz Theater, cleaning BF Nelson Park and creating community programs like Cops on Bikes.
- Primary issues:
- Police accountability: Wants to offer incentives for police officers to live in Minneapolis, and wants to conduct mandatory twice-a-year psychological check-ins. Does not support de-militarizing the police; does support community control over police.
- Charter amendments: Does not support rent control or public safety charter amendments.
- Education: Wants to invest in after-school programs and fund mentorship for youth.
- Racial justice: Supports programs that help BIPOC people start small businesses. Wants to work with trade unions to connect kids with training for well-paying union jobs.
- Other major issues/priorities: Believes in using existing infrastructure, like hotels and warehouses, to create “tiny houses” for people experiencing homelessness. Wants to see more affordable housing options and will lobby the federal government for a first-generation homeownership program.
- Best way to learn more information:https://rainvilleward3.org/
Support this story and all the stories from The Uptake. Donate.