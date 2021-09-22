2021 Voter Guide, Ward 5, City of Minneapolis: Suleiman Isse
By admin |
By JT Pinther, Freelance Journalist
- Primary Endorsements: n/a
- Brief background: Father, husband, entrepreneur, small business owner with more than 100 employees and a “non-politician.” Graduate of University of St. Thomas. Isse has lived in the Twin Cities since 1999 and ran for Minnesota Senate in 2020.
- Primary Issues:
- Police Accountability: Proposing law enforcement officers be paired with a mental health expert; introduce new training for police to have better resources to combat stress, high blood pressure and insomnia. Would also require police to have liability insurance.
- Charter Amendments: n/a
- Education: n/a
- Racial Justice (gen.): Vocal about Black Americans being more likely to contract and die from COVID-19.
- Other major issues/priorities: Ending homelessness; increasing access to food/grocery stores; supporting community centers to train youth in cooking and entrepreneurship.
- Best way to learn more information: Suleiman Isse Campaign Website
Support this story and all the stories from The Uptake. Donate.