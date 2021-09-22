2021 Voter Guide, Ward 6, City of Minneapolis: Jamal Osman
By: JT Pinther, Freelance Journalist
- Primary endorsements:
- AFSCME Council 5
- Operation Safety Now (but Osman rejected the endorsement in an August 5, 2021 Facebook post)
- Brief background: Refugee and longtime resident of Ward 6, living in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood. Osman is a certified mental health first aid instructor. Prior to being elected to the City Council, Osman worked for Common Bond Communities in the Social Services department.
- Primary issues:
- Police Accountability: Supports “reform” but says “the MPD [needs] to be fundamentally re-imagined.” Says the MPD is often “openly hostile” toward BIPOC in the community.
- Charter Amendments: In favor of rent stabilization, in favor of Department of Public Safety
- Education – n/a
- Racial Justice (gen.): Nothing found beyond police-related issues.
- Other major issues/priorities: Affordable housing, youth empowerment, mental health and the opioid crisis. “We need a coordinated approach with law enforcement and government services, working together with a focus on treatment and recovery, not policing.”
- Best way to learn more information: Jamal Osman Campaign Website | Minneapolis City Council Page
