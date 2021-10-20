Radical News Radio Hour: Library Staff Fight in Hennepin County, Suicide Prevention, and Updates from the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute

Cirien Saadeh
By: Cirien Saadeh, Executive Director

Additional Reporting by Rico Morales, Freelance Journalist

On today’s episode of the Radical News Radio Hour, we listen to two union leaders and library staffers in Hennepin County discuss worker’s rights issues. We also discuss suicide prevention and updates from the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute. 

