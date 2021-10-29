African Diaspora Muslim Women in Minnesota Making Impact: Part 1

By: Lolla Nur, Freelance Journalist

In this series, you’ll meet diverse African diaspora Muslim Minnesotan women making cross-sector impact. These women are changing the game, from politics to education, historical research, to arts and culture — while staying true to their religious beliefs and cultural values.

In part one of this series, you’ll read about:

Binta Kanteh, a Gambian American policymaker Ayan Omar, a Somali American youth educator and racial justice advocate (coming soon) Starasea Camara, a Black Latina arts curator and emerging historian (coming soon)

All three women have unique personal stories and dynamic career trajectories. They reflect the range of what it means to be Muslim American women from diverse African diaspora backgrounds.

And while these women have experienced barriers at the intersections of antiblackness, Islamophobia, and sexism, they refuse to allow those barriers to define or limit them. Rather, as Black Muslim women, they have created opportunities to shape their lives and make intersectional impact towards increased visibility and access for their cultural and faith communities — and beyond.





