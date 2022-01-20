African Diaspora Muslim Women in Minnesota Making Impact: Part 2

By Lolla Nur, Freelance Journalist

Last fall, The UpTake launched part 1 of our series on African diaspora Muslim Minnesotan women making cross-sector impact. In part 2 of the series, we highlight more Minnesotan women from African and Muslim diasporas.

These upcoming profiles include:

Halla Henderson, Minnesota’s first Eritrean American elected to a school board, Zinet Kamal, an Ethiopian American self-published author and cybersecurity professional, Aya Elmileik, a Sudanese American journalist helping to document Sudan’s democracy uprisings, And Jamila Mame, an Oromo-Ethiopian American political organizer.

*(Bonus from Series Part 1: Starasea Camara, a Black Latina arts curator and historian).

All four women have unique personal stories as immigrants or children of immigrants. They also have dynamic career trajectories. These women of color reflect the range of what it means to be American, Muslim and/or of the African diaspora.

The UpTake is excited to continue bringing you these unique and intersectional stories about Minnesotan women who are making political, cultural, social, spiritual and economic impact in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota community.

