By: Cirien Saadeh, Executive Director in collaboration with the Minnesota Women’s Press

As part of a collaboration with the Minnesota Women’s Press, we recently covered a public safety-related press conference out of the Minnesota House.

The three bills discussed were:

House File 16 banning conversion therapy from Rep. Athena Hollins (DFL–District 66B);

House File 55, which would create the first-ever-in-the-nation Office of Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls, authored by Rep. Ruth Richardson (DFL–District 52B);

House File 30 addressing catalytic converter thefts, also authored by Rep. Richardson.

You can find the story here: https://www.womenspress.com/emotional-press-conference-with-house-legislators-about-public-safety/